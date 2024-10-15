GODFREY - The journey to retirement is a long and winding road, much like the winding path that leads to Asbury Village. The 110-acre retirement community is a hidden gem of scenic beauty. Constructed in 1997, the 217 residents affectionately call it “the countryside.”

In a safe and serene environment, Asbury Village provides something for everyone. In the peaceful and rural setting, Asbury Village offers a lively, enriching lifestyle that encourages residents to expand their world.

One has the freedom to choose their own pace of life after retirement. From wellness classes, Wii bowling, and gardening to outings, ball games, concerts in the park and other local events, there’s an abundance of opportunities for seniors to be as active as they like.

While the main focus is to provide an independent vibrant environment, the community offers care to meet a variety of needs, from assisted living to someone that may need short respite associated with a health recovery.

Asbury goes beyond those residing on site, and provides home services to promote overall wellness and independence. Specially-trained staff can provide an array of services designed to help those who desire to stay in their homes as long as possible.

These services include: Medication reminders

Safety checks

Assistance with dressing and personal hygiene

Meal monitoring

Exercise

Vital sign monitoring

Asbury Village believes in a holistic approach to wellness that includes mind, body and soul to help residents in feeling their best. With that focus, they provide a program entitled “8 Dimensions of Wellness.”

They have also partnered with Alton Physical Therapy to offer outpatient therapy services at the on-site therapy clinic. For individuals who are recovering from an acute illness or injury, Asbury Village provides Respite to Rehab services. They include a fully furnished room and support from a licensed nurse and trained caregivers who work with therapy to improve function and restore independence.

The residents are cared for by 87 dedicated employees. The members of the staff go out of their way to know residents’ names and even the names of residents’ family members. With low employee turnover, Asbury Village was rated in the top 10 of 900 similar senior communities.

Oftentimes when people talk about being in good health, the discussion centers on the physical aspect of wellness. As crucial as physical health may be, Asbury Village believes it’s important to nurture the whole person — mind, body and spirit.

In keeping with the community’s faith-based founding, they welcome people from all faiths and backgrounds and offer an array of worship services, Bible studies and fellowship programs to enhance your spiritual journey. An on-site chaplain provides pastoral care and counseling to all who seek it.

Along with opportunities to connect with others on a spiritual level, also offered are stimulating educational classes and assorted volunteer activities to support residents’ mental, social and emotional health.

The Village is committed to ensuring and enhancing the quality of its residents. As a nonprofit “Life Plan Community,” they appreciate the charitable support of residents, their families and friends, as well as the contributions of numerous individuals and organizations. Through contributions to the “Forever Family Fund,” facilities are continually improved to enhance the comfort of residents. For example, the common area of the main entrance has been renovated to create a wonderful space that includes a library, visiting lounge, internet café, snack and game room. About a year ago, they also created a market and café for the residents. Future renovation plans include improvements to the assisted living facilities.

If you or someone you know would like more information about Asbury Village in Godfrey, IL, they encourage you to call (618) 208-0959. They would be happy to answer any questions, provide a brochure or give a tour. Asbury Village can be found at 5201 Asbury Avenue, Godfrey, IL 62035 or AsburyVillageGodfrey.com.

