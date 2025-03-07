GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has officially broken ground on a new dog park.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, community leaders and Godfrey officials gathered at Glazebrook Park for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the new dog park.

“It’s something that’s been on the table off and on for quite a few years,” said Mayor Mike McCormick at the ceremony.

McCormick pointed out that there was “a lot of controversy over a doggy daycare” at the village’s most recent board meeting, but that people are excited about the new dog park. He said that Godfrey resident Beth Heinz “got the ball rolling” when she came to his office with a presentation and the offer to help fund the park.

Heinz shared that her father-in-law, Max Heinz, was on the Parks Board for many years, and he always wanted to open a dog park at Glazebrook Park. She is pleased to see his vision finally coming true.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think this is a great place that everybody’s going to want to come,” she said. “Max was just an amazing man…He was an integral part of this whole process, and this was one of the things on his list, and we wanted to make sure it got done.”

Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan explained that there will be two different sections of the dog park to separate large and small dogs. The park will be open from sunrise to sunset. Dog owners will register for a membership through the Parks and Recreation Department.

He said that the rules are “not set in stone yet,” but dogs must be spayed or neutered and up to date on all vaccines required by Madison County. Owners will receive a key, a passcode or a key fob to enter the park. Logan said the Village will soon finalize these details and share more information soon.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” he added. “We’ll start installing it, then we’ll get everything else in place, and we should be rolling here in the next few months.”

The dog park is expected to open in summer 2025.

More like this: