GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees approved including the entire length of Pierce Lane from Stamper Lane to Airport Road as part of the Pierce Lane Reconstruction project. The total cost of this extension project is not to exceed $190,000.

The original Preliminary Engineering Services agreement the Village had with Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab (SMS) of Alton, IL covered Stamper Lane to Airport Road with no plans for construction or development past Winter Lane. At the time, the Village planned to use Business District funds to cover the design and construction of Lars Hoffman Crossing.

Since then, the Village has agreed to transfer jurisdiction of Lars Hoffman Crossing and Airport Road to Madison County, which has more funds available to extend the project’s construction.

When the Finance Committee met last month, there was some discussion in support of including the Phase 6 section of the Pierce Lane project (from Winter Lane to Airport Road) into the construction plans of the Village’s Phase 5 project (from Stamper Lane to Winter Lane), which is currently being developed by SMS. This amendment to the original agreement essentially merges both phases into one.

According to Village Engineer Richard Beran, there are 22 parcels from which a “taking” will be necessary. A public meeting is set to be held in the near future for affected owners where they can learn about the project and what the Village will need from them. Whether or not those owners plan to donate the required land will affect the cost of the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project .

After the item passed unanimously, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick called it “a great thing for the Village of Godfrey.”

