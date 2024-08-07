Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings on Aug 6, 2024

GODFREY - A street improvement project for a portion of Pierce Lane in Godfrey is moving forward following unanimous approval from the Village Board on Tuesday.

The project area will span 1.534 miles of Pierce Lane from Stamper Lane to Airport Road.

Improvements to be made include “roadway construction including new concrete pavement, storm sewers, inlets, curb and gutter, and [a] shared-use path on one side,” according to the Resolution for Improvements Under the Illinois Highway Code.

The village has agreed as part of the resolution to contribute $50,000 of Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds toward the project’s completion. While it was noted the work would be completed by “contract,” a timeline for bids has not yet been determined.

With no further discussion, trustees voted unanimously to approve the Resolution for Improvements Under the Illinois Highway Code.

This won’t be the only improvement project to Pierce Lane, following Finance Committee approval of guardrail repairs and additional signage installation near the intersection of Pierce and North Hanser Lane. This followed demands for more traffic safety measures from the community following a series of accidents and reckless driving.

A full recording of the Aug. 6, 2024 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.