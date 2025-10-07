Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – Godfrey trustees approved liquor licenses for two local businesses on Tuesday.

Village Board members unanimously approved liquor license requests from the Clifton Terrace Inn and Round Table Family Restaurant at their Oct. 7, 2025 meeting.

Clifton Terrace Inn To Reopen Under New Ownership

Mark Smith, the owner of Abigail’s in Grafton, aims to reopen the Clifton Terrace Inn at 4922 Clifton Terrace Road as a friendly neighborhood staple. Smith envisions renovating the space with a welcoming interior atmosphere, including “warm wood finishes, soft lighting, comfortable booths, and a long inviting bar with ample seating,” with décor inspired by local history.

“The venue will be a casual, neighborhood bar and restaurant designed to be Godfrey’s version of ‘Cheers’ – a place ‘where everybody knows your name,’” Smith states in his business plan for the bar. “The business will focus on creating a comfortable, social, and familiar environment that attracts a consistent crowd aged 35–55, while remaining welcoming to other age groups.”

Menu offerings would include “elevated pub food with buffets, sandwiches, and popular items like shrimp and wings,” as well as specialty items like a seasonal “comfort food” buffet and fish on Friday nights. Plans for musical entertainment, trivia nights, and other regular events aim to solidify the bar as a place for locals to interact, while early-evening “Happy Hour” specials seek to draw consistent after-work customers.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Smith said he looks forward to joining the Godfrey community and hopes to have the business in “full swing” by the start of “next season” in 2026, after the next round of winter weather has passed.

Round Table Expanding Menu With Alcohol Offerings

The Round Table Family Restaurant at 5407 Godfrey Road also received a liquor license with the Village Board’s approval this week.

At Tuesday’s meeting, restaurant representatives stated their intention is not to open a full bar, but to offer mimosas and other specialty drinks on the weekends to attract some new customers to the long-established business of 15 years.

According to the submitted business plan for Round Table, restaurant owners expect alcohol sales to increase the business’s overall annual revenue by 20 to 30%, amounting to a “conservative estimate” of an additional $100,000 to $150,000.

“With 15 years of proven success, Round Table Family Restaurant is well-positioned to expand services by adding alcoholic beverages to its menu,” the business plan states. “This evolution will not only boost profitability but also broaden our customer base and strengthen our place as the community go-to dining experience.”

The liquor license request for Round Table Family Restaurant was also approved unanimously. Trustee Craig Lombardi was absent from the meeting.

A full recording of the Oct. 7, 2025 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

