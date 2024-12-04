Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY - Godfrey trustees voted on Tuesday to limit the number of video gaming establishments allowed in the village at one time.

Village Board members unanimously approved an ordinance limiting the total number of video gaming licenses issued in the village to 24. Village Attorney Phil Lading said this number corresponds to Godfrey’s current number of gaming establishments, effectively banning any more from opening or operating.

As was previously the case, only businesses with certain liquor licenses can legally operate gaming machines. This new limit doesn’t apply to all liquor licenses, just those that allow gaming - Class E and Class N. However, the ordinance states that if 24 Class E and/or N licenses have already been issued, all additional licenses are ineligible for video gaming.

After some further clarification from the village attorney, trustees agreed that a limit was urgently needed on such establishments. Mayor Mike McCormick added that while exceptions could be made on a case-by-case basis, any such business would need to “make their case” to the Village Board.

The ordinance, which was originally only set for first reading, was unanimously passed under a suspension of the rules. Trustee Rick Lauschke was absent.

A full recording of the Dec. 3, 2024 Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

