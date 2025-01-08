Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board has taken swift action to ban the sale or possession of kratom within the village after a CBD and kratom business owner expressed interest in opening a Godfrey location.

Craig Katz of CBD Kratom spoke during the Public Comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting. He asked trustees for a chance to prepare a presentation on kratom to help them make an "informed decision," noting most kratom users are seeking pain relief or to manage addictions to opioids.



“What I’d ask, humbly, is instead of voting on an ordinance tonight, if you will give us an opportunity to present evidence to you - some scientific evidence - and to bring in some physical witnesses that can explain what kratom has done for them and what it’s done throughout the community,” Katz said.

CBD Kratom currently operates a location at 2801 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. Katz claimed the company is “the largest privately owned cannabis/hemp company in the United States” with 62 stores in five states. Katz said their plans to open a Godfrey location faced potential disruption from the sudden introduction of the ordinance to ban kratom within the village.

“We’ve spoken to … your attorneys and we discussed the possible ramifications of opening a business, and your attorneys brought to our attention that they thought that you had a ban on Kratom,” Katz said. “It turned out you don’t have a ban on kratom, and as I see on the agenda, there is an ordinance … that addresses that.”

Business Owner Defends Kratom

During his public comment, Katz described kratom as a “federally legal substance.” While the federal government does not approve the use of kratom for any purpose - medical or otherwise - they also don’t classify it as a controlled substance, leaving regulation to state and local governments.

This lack of regulation was one of Trustee Sarah Woodman’s concerns, as any potential kratom business would face far less regulation than, in her example, a cannabis dispensary, with cannabis being a highly regulated industry in Illinois. Katz told trustees his company is “heavily self-regulated,” going beyond state requirements concerning age verification, lab testing, and more.



After some further discussion and clarification, the subject of other Madison County cities banning kratom was raised. As previously reported on Riverbender.com, the Alton City Council voted to ban kratom in March of 2018, with its police chief at the time claiming local teenagers were getting sick after ingesting the substance.

While potential side effects of kratom use include heart and lung issues, seizures, and more, multiple federal agencies have found deaths from using kratom alone are extremely rare. The FDA reports that in the rare case of a kratom-associated death, the substance “was usually used in combination with other drugs, and the contribution of kratom in the deaths is unclear.” Katz acknowledged that more testing is needed to determine the long-term effects of kratom use.

What the Ordinance Says

The Godfrey ordinance bans the possession, distribution, and delivery of kratom products within the village. It states among other reasons that kratom “has no beneficial or practical purpose,” and that its consumption “can lead to serious side effects including seizures, respiratory depression, and potentially death.”

“The Village of Godfrey has concerns that allowing the possession, distribution, and delivery of Kratom within Village limits will have a negative effect on the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the Village of Godfrey,” the ordinance states.

Under the ordinance, each violation will result in a fine of at least $100 and a maximum of $750 for each offense. Anyone who knowingly purchases or provides kratom to a minor would also be subject to criminal penalties under state law.

The ordinance was passed under a suspension of the rules, expediting the usual process of a first and second reading which would’ve seen a final vote held at the next Village Board meeting. Trustees voted unanimously in favor of the ordinance, with Trustee Rick Lauschke being the only member absent.

For more context behind the Godfrey kratom ban, see our previous coverage on Riverbender.com. A full recording of the Jan. 7, 2024 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

