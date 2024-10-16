Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees

GODFREY - A section of Pearl Street in Godfrey is set to get $80,000 in pedestrian-friendly upgrades following unanimous Village Board approval on Tuesday.

The scope of the project is to “construct pedestrian gates and a sidewalk at the railroad crossing on Pearl Street,” according to the resolution.

The Village has agreed to appropriate $80,000 from its General Fund to cover the cost of the work.

According to a Joint Funding Agreement between the village and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the area includes railroad terminals for the Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads.

Both the pedestrian gates and sidewalk are estimated to be completed within the next five years under the terms of the IDOT agreement.

Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the joint funding agreement with no further discussion.

A full recording of the Oct. 15, 2024 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

