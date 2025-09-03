Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY – Nearly 30 new rules and regulations for the Godfrey Dog Park were made official at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.

Trustees unanimously approved an ordinance to establish rules and regulations for the village’s dog park after giving the item a first reading in August.

As previously reported on Rivebender.com, the full list of new regulations covers membership terms, guidelines for dogs and dog owners, and more. One of these rules states that “all dog owners/handlers who fail to comply with these rules may be asked to leave the dog park and their privileges revoked.”

Additional terms and conditions are included in the Village of Godfrey Dog Park Application, which individuals must fill out and submit to the village for consideration of a membership to use the dog park. The membership fee for village residents is $10, while the non-resident fee is $20.

All dog park members must be 18 years of age or older, and any guest under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a current member who assumes responsibility for the guest. Each member is given a unique lock combination to access the dog park – sharing this combination with non-members will lead to immediate removal of one’s membership.

Only dogs that have been approved through the village’s Dog Park Application are permitted inside the dog park; puppies under 4 months old and animals other than dogs are not allowed. The village has separate fenced in areas for large and small dogs; dogs over 25 pounds are not allowed in the small dog area.

All dogs must be on a leash until inside the fenced area, and the village has set a limit of three dogs per each dog/owner handler. All dog feces/waste must be picked up and disposed of properly by owners/handlers immediately.

All dogs must be spayed and neutered, and must have been vaccinated for Rabies and Distemper/Parvovirus. The village also recommends dogs receive Bordetella vaccines. Dogs known to carry any disease or parasite transmittable to other dogs or humans are not permitted.

Aggressive dogs or dangerous dogs are also not permitted. Each owner (the adult person whose name is on the membership application) is legally and financially responsible for their dogs, including any injuries or damage they may cause. This includes any holes dogs may dig around the park, which owners must stop them from doing before filling the holes immediately.

For the full list of all 29 new rules and regulations for the Godfrey Dog Park, see this previous story on Riverbender.com. A recording of the Sept. 2, 2025 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

