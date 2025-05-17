GODFREY - At the regularly scheduled meeting of the Godfrey Village Board next Tuesday, May 20, 2025, newly elected officials will be sworn in for the start of their new terms in office.

In anticipation of a larger than normal crowd, the meeting will be moved from Godfrey Village Hall to the Trimpe Auditorium at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Meetings of the committees and the board are always open to the public, and Mayor Mike McCormick welcomes all to attend.