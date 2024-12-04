Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY - The Godfrey Finance Committee on Tuesday approved an additional $112,000 in Business District Funds to extend Stamper Lane to the east for future development.

The Village Board in April of 2023 approved an agreement with Sheppard, Morgan, & Schwaab (SMS) to design the Stamper Lane Extension, which will serve two lots slated for development on the east side of Godfrey Road.

SMS agreed to coordinate with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) on the project’s design, compliance with IDOT regulations, and more, with all associated services estimated at the time to cost a maximum of $145,900.

After an 18-month series of IDOT meetings led to more revisions than anticipated, the estimated cost of construction engineering services for the project increased by $112,000 more than the previous estimate, now totaling $257,900.



Village Engineer Rich Beran explained in a recent memo to trustees and Mayor Mike McCormick that developing the extended area would also require extending the closest sanitary sewer main, spurring the additional costs.

“In order to develop the north lot along the Stamper Lane extension, a sanitary sewer main will need to be extended as the current sewer main is not close enough to serve it,” he wrote.

While the sewer could be extended to the north, future developers would need to tear up the pavement near the Stamper Lane Extension to connect to the sewer main. Instead, Beran suggested extending the sewer to the east, allowing any future development on the 60-acre property south of IMC Outdoor Living to tie into the sewer main without tearing up the Stamper Lane Extension pavement.

While SMS submitted a proposal for $112,000 to complete the extra work, Beran noted that sewer extension projects are typically funded by the developer rather than the municipality. Village staff have already begun discussions with SMS, who are reportedly “receptive [to] sharing in those costs when they better understand what those will be when a contract is awarded.”

In their proposal to the village, SMS reports they are “now close to completing the design portion of the project,” though a more exact timeline on the extension work is still unclear.

A full recording of the Dec. 3, 2024 Finance Committee, Public Safety Committee, and Village Board meetings are available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

