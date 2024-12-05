Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY - The former home of the Godfrey Fire Protection District has been sold by the village following approval from the Village Board on Tuesday.

This past spring, the Godfrey Fire Protection District moved into an all-new facility at 3023 Godfrey Road. Their former Fire Station 2 at 1712 West Delmar Ave. was then deemed “surplus property” by the village, which later published a notice of sale.

The village has since received an offer to purchase the property, according to a resolution passed at this week’s meeting. The identity of the purchaser and their future plans for the property were not publicly disclosed.

The property was listed for sale with Antoine Williams at Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction Co. An online listing for the property shows a price of $400,000 for the 5,600 square-foot building, which was constructed in 1976.

With no further discussion or debate, village trustees unanimously approved the resolution, accepting a contract to sell the former firehouse at 1712 West Delmar Ave. Trustee Rick Lauschke was absent.

A full recording of the Dec. 3, 2024 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

