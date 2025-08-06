Godfrey Advances Nearly 30 New Rules For Dog Park Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings GODFREY – Just days after its grand opening, a slate of 29 new rules are set to go into effect at Godfrey’s new dog park. Village Board members gave an ordinance to establish dog park rules and regulations a first reading at Tuesday’s meeting, setting the item up for a second reading and final vote at their next meeting on Sept. 2, 2025. Even more terms and conditions are contained within the Village of Godfrey Dog Park Application, which individuals must fill out and submit to the village for consideration of a membership to the dog park. As previously reported on Riverbender.com, the membership fee for Godfrey residents is $10, while the fee for non-residents is $20. Each member will be given a unique key code to access the dog park. Following is the full list of all 29 proposed new rules and regulations, organized by category: Membership Rules: Membership to the dog park will be based on the calendar year of January 1 – December 31.

Hours of usage are from Sunrise to Sunset.

Members must be 18 years of age or older

Any guest under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a current member. The member understands/agrees that they are responsible for any guest(s) accompanying them in the dog park.

Sharing the lock combination with non-registered users will lead to immediate removal of membership.

All dog owners/handlers who fail to comply with these rules may be asked to leave the dog park and their privileges revoked.

Owners/handlers must otherwise comply with all rules governing the park, relevant park regulations, and any other Village of Godfrey ordinance.

Use of the dog park area by any dog constitutes implied consent of the dog’s owners/handlers to all of the conditions stated in this section and constitutes a waiver of liability to the Village of Godfrey and an agreement and undertaking to protect, indemnify, defend and hold the Village of Godfrey harmless from any claims, suits or other actions caused by the conduct of a dog owner/handler or their dog. Know Before You Go: Animals other than dogs are not permitted.

Only dogs that have been approved through the Village of Godfrey’s Dog Park Application are permitted inside the fenced in area.

Puppies under four months of age are not permitted.

All dogs must be on a leash until inside the fenced area.

All dogs must be calm and submissive prior to entering the dog park area.

Spike collars must be removed prior to entering the fenced dog park area.

Gates must remain closed except when entering and exiting the dog park area. Dog Regulations: Aggressive dogs or dangerous dogs are not permitted. Owners are legally and financially responsible for their dogs and injuries or damage caused by their dogs. The word “Owner” applies to the adult person whose name is on the membership application.

Dogs must be under visual and voice control of the owners/handlers at all times. Excessive barking or uncontrollable dogs must be removed immediately.

Owners/handlers must stop dogs from digging and fill any holes caused by their dogs immediately.

All dogs must have been vaccinated for Rabies, Distemper/Parvovirus Combo Shot, and (Bordetella Recommended) and legally licensed prior to using the off-leash area and must wear a current Dog Tag. Dogs known to carry any disease or parasite transmittable to other dogs or humans are not permitted.

All dogs must be spayed or neutered.

No dogs over 25 lbs. in the small dog park fenced area.

Limit of three (3) dogs per owners/handlers in the dog park area.

Dog owners/handlers must carry a leash at all times, closely supervise their dogs and at no time may the owners/handlers leave the fenced area without his/her dog.

Dog feces (and/or dog waste) must be picked up and disposed of properly by owners/handlers immediately. Rules For Humans: No one may conduct any kind of commercial or professional business in the dog park without approval from the Village of Godfrey.

No climbing on or over the fenced area.

No smoking, vaping, tobacco or alcohol use is allowed inside or within 15 feet of the dog park.

No food/treat items are allowed within the dog park area.

Bicycles, skateboards, roller skates or blades, or any motorized vehicles or devices are not permitted. A full recording of the Aug. 5, 2025 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.