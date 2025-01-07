Village of Godfrey Board of Trustees: Public Safety, Finance, Board Meetings

GODFREY - Godfrey is the latest municipality in the Riverbend to pursue the construction of a dog park. While exact details are still being worked out, the proposed site is near Glazebrook Park.

The Godfrey Finance Committee on Tuesday approved $11,485.90 for the purchase of materials to construct a dog park from Superior Fence and Ornamental Iron, Inc. of Cottage Hills.

Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said the dog park would consist of two sections: one for small dogs and one for large dogs. Both would be constructed using 48-inch tall chain-link fencing, with one single gate and one double gate for each section.

The two sections would be separated by a sidewalk which runs through an open area of greenspace just south of the new softball fields in Glazebrook park. In addition to sidewalks, Logan noted the site already has nearby parking and restroom facilities.

Trustee Jeff Weber asked how the park would be run and maintained, to which Logan replied that decision would ultimately fall to the Village Board. The park could either operate as a publicly accessible “playground” area with no associated fees, or the village could charge a small membership fee to encourage visitors to keep the area clean. Exact details will likely be worked out in future village meetings.

Mayor Mike McCormick said a local dog owner, whose name was not revealed, has offered to fund most of the project cost. Logan noted the dog park would be a “good use for this area” and is something village residents have wanted for a long time. While he is still seeking potential lower bids for the project, he asked the board to approve the $11,485.90 allocation to set a maximum amount.

The item’s passage follows just one day after the Wood River City Council voted to fund its own downtown dog park project. More information about that project is available in this story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the Jan. 7, 2024 Finance Committee and Village Board meetings are available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

