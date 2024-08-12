You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! 10th Episode Special!

ALTON - In the most recent episode of “You’re Beautiful,” host Brian Trust spoke about his relationship with God and his reasons for starting the “You’re Beautiful” show.

The show just celebrated its tenth episode. You can watch or listen at 2 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful. Trust explained that he decided to start the podcast because he was overwhelmed by peace, joy and love once he developed a relationship with Jesus Christ. He wanted to share those feelings with the community.

“When you see this infectious glow, people are like, ‘Yo, Trust, what drugs are you on?’ Man, I’m high on Jesus,” he joked. “I started a relationship with Jesus. Why do I have to wait to know the Bible or the scripture to share this with you? If you want to know what I’m doing, glory be to God, guys, and that’s honest to God why I’m doing this show.”

Trust is open about his newness to faith. He isn’t well-versed with the Bible, and he is still looking for a church to call home. He said he often wonders why he was allowed to start “You’re Beautiful.”

But Trust believes that God allowed him to host the podcast because it’s part of His plan. Trust points to the song “Nobody” by Casting Crowns. While he believes he is a “nobody,” he will work to spread God’s glory with everybody.



“He chose me,” Trust explained. “I’m just a nobody. Why did you choose me? What I’m doing with the show is, I’m just a nobody but I’m wanting to tell everybody about a guy who saved me. And that’s the relationship that I have.”

As part of this relationship, Trust encourages people to spread love. He advised listeners to sit down with their children ahead of the school year and speak with them about the pressures they face. He hopes every parent and guardian will encourage their kids to be kind.

Trust also spoke about the power of individual moments. He told the story of visiting his father in the hospital before he passed away. During their visit, Trust was able to show him a video about Christianity. This memory brings peace to Trust, who believes God allowed him to have this moment with his father.

“You call it coincidence. When you put it in God’s hands, coincidence goes out the window. Faith takes over,” Trust said. “I’m not saying church is the answer, but I am saying a relationship with Jesus is the answer. And I’m telling you, when you get that relationship — the peace, the joy.”

Because of experiences like this, Trust believes that God is love. He admits that he still struggles at times, but God supports him through these trials. He encourages everyone to think about their own lives and the role that God has played. He believes that building a relationship with God is the best way to experience happiness, peace and love.

“When you see the smile and getting to do this show and trying to connect with you — I promise you I struggle. I have trials. I have tribulations. But the love that God has for me, when you get to know that relationship, I’m chill about it,” he added. “I encourage you to have a relationship with Jesus. You have purpose. I keep asking you, have you taken the challenge? Have you looked in the mirror? Are you prepared to make a difference in your life?”

You can watch or listen to “You’re Beautiful” from 2–3 p.m. on Thursdays at RiverBender.com/Beautiful.

Trust also hopes people will consider attending a benefit for his friend Kirby Dixon on Aug. 24, 2024. For more information about Kirby and the benefit, read this article on RiverBender.com.