ALTON - Sunday morning, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said that the city was doing "everything it could" to ensure that the annual fireworks display would go as planned.

Fortunately for him, the city and the thousands of people who file into the various viewing spots downtown, the fireworks display carried on as scheduled at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Throughout the day, periodical waves of rain plagued the River Bend, causing businesses and families to adjust their get-togethers accordingly. The weather felt less of like a typical July scorcher and more like an evening straight out of October.

Much to the audiences' pleasure, the skies cleared just in time for the show and stayed clear throughout. Toward the later half of the display, the Atlanta Rhythm Section kicked off their set at Mac's Time Out to "God Bless The USA."

Due to the waterlogged weather, the activities prior to the display, which would have featured a concert by Hudson and the Hoo Doo Cats and other activities, were cancelled early in the day.

