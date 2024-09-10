EDWARDSVILLE - Patrick Henesey, a sophomore goalkeeper for the Alton boys soccer team, has shown great progress in helping the Redbirds in their resurgence, taking a 6-1 win over University City, Mo., on Sept. 7, right after a loss at Edwardsville 1-0 on Sept. 5.

Henesey has allowed only eight goals in net for Alton in the first six matches as the Redbirds are off to a tremendous start, one of the best starts for the Redbirds in many season. In an interview that followed the game against Edwardsville, Henesey felt Alton had played well, but also though his team could have done better.

"It was a good game," Henesey said. "We just need to work on a few things. We should have scored and put it away, but we played well. It was a tough finish."

The Redbirds did have some good opportunities in the match, particularly towards the end, when everyone pushed forward to get the equalizer. The goal, however, never came as the Tigers took the three points.

"Yeah, it was a good game," Henesey said. "We fought to the end. It's a tough loss."

Despite the loss, the Redbirds showed vast improvement throughout the proceedings and is a strong indication that Alton is ready to make some noise throughout the season into the IHSA Class 3A playoffs come October.

"Yeah, we've definitely made a lot of progress," Henesey said. "We lost a lot of seniors, and a lot of offensive men played pretty good."

Henesey himself had a good game in goal, making key saves to keep his club in the game. He feels he's played well, and knows his teammates are there for him when they're needed.

"I thought I played well," Henesey said against Edwardsville, "but I couldn't have done it without the other team members."

Henesey's goals for himself and the Redbirds are simple, straightforward and ambitious.

"I think we can win the regional title," Henesey said. "If we can stay with it, competing with this. They're (Edwardsville) one of the best teams in the conference, and we can compete with the best."

Playing with his club team during the summer season helped Henesey tremendously, and it's showing in his early performances so far.

"Yeah," Henesey said "I definitely, with my club team, made a lot of progress, but other than that, it's all the team."

