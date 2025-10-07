GLEN CARBON - Lucas Roedl and Owen Weissert each scored in the first half, leading Father McGivney Catholic to a 2-0 victory over Granite City on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. The Griffins secured the win with strong defensive play throughout the match.

Goalkeeper Patrick Gierer recorded two saves and earned a clean sheet to help preserve the shutout for McGivney.

With the win, the Griffins improved their record to 15-3-1, while Granite City fell to 2-13-1. The win was the 13th consecutive triumph for the Griffins.

The Griffins finish the regular season with several key matchups. Father McGivney plays against Althoff Catholic on the road at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, then at Breese Central for a 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, contest and a final matchup at Collinsville at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

St. Mary's South Side plays at Granite City on Oct. 9, 2025, and the Warriors host Belleville West at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

