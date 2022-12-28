Ghostx and Ellle Mercurio Cherrier are doing their part to urge people to remain drug-free. Ghostx is a rapper from Ferguson, Mo., who fell into the streets and committed a violent crime. During the next decade, he says he searched for God, lost his father, and partnered with highly regarded filmmaker Mercurio-Cherrier in doing the short movie Horror Over Heroin.

Mercurior-Cherier said Ghostx has countless other ways he gives back to his community.

Ghostx's music recently was crowned king of hip hop here but the pride of his life lay in helping others. The rapper allows his past to be the catalyst he needed to acquire the faith to move the mountains in his life, Mercurio-Cherrier said.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan 28, 2022, the two will speak after the premiere of a heroin short film documentary regarding the impact that drugs and violence paths led them. It will be free for all the Florissant Valley Library Branch in St. Louis County.

"Ghostx makes a difference in the music industry by putting in the hours of effort, enthusiasm, and motivation, both visibly and behind closed doors," Mercurio-Cherrier said. "His passion for music will always be a driving force in his life and the important persons in his life had a significant effect on his career. He says that his own passion and inspiration have gotten him where he is today."

GHOSTX views himself as an ambitious artist who has become more of an inspiration and a go-getter to others because of his work ethic and determination.

"Others look up to him," Mercurio-Cherrier said. "The emphasis of GHOSTX’s concentration is now on continuing to pursue his musical profession in order to build his already strong foundation even further than it is already.

"GHOSTX has his sights set on the prize and realizes that in order to be successful, one must not only invest in oneself but also in those who will invest in you in exchange for their efforts on his behalf," Mercurio-Cherrier added.

Partnering alongside Elle, in Horror Over Heroin, they both have led a movement aimed at ending the horror that heroin has over communities. Their mission is to arm parents and those in the community with information and resources to stay free of drug addiction.

