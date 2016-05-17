DOW – TreeHouse Wildlife Center’s annual Go WILD! summer camp is scheduled to return this June following two successful summers as a pilot project to offer more educational opportunities for youth within the area. This year’s camp will feature themed sessions for each age group in an effort to better instill knowledge and appreciation in our youth for the natural world and its wild inhabitants.

TreeHouse Wildlife Center has redesigned its summer camp series to better reach our younger age groups to create a memorable experience and build a respect for our environment that they can take with them for life. TreeHouse’s camps are broken down into three unique sessions with dates as follows: Age Group: 6-8 – Wild About Wildlife (June 20th-21st, July 18th-19th) What makes a mammal a mammal? Can owls really turn their heads all the way around? This camp will introduce children to our native wildlife and all of their awesome adaptations through hands-on activities, crafts, and wildlife close encounters! Age Group: 9-11 – Junior Naturalists (June 27th-28th, July 25th-26th) This camp connects budding environmental lovers to nature through discovery and hands on activities as they identify common wildlife and plants and their roles in the ecosystem. Age Group: 12-13 – Junior Wildlife Rehabbers (July 11-12th, August 1st-2nd) Campers will learn the ins and outs of what goes on at a wildlife rehabilitation center, learn animal identification through external anatomy, and assist in particular day to day activities. A perfect camp for those interested in animal medical care!

Established in 1979, TreeHouse Wildlife Center is located right outside of Alton, IL and is open to the public seven days a week. For detailed camp information or more about the center, please contact Caitlyn Campbell at TreeHouse Wildlife Center (618)466-2990.

