ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is helping its healthcare professionals and members of the community go “cold turkey” – with turkey – on the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout, Thursday, November 19.

“Anyone wanting to turn in their tobacco products or answer a smoking cessation question on November 19 at the cafeterias at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center or at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital will be entered in drawing to win a turkey,” says Tammy Stilwell, RN, Event Coordinator. Smoking cessation and lung health information will be available at special informational tables set up in the cafeteria.

“Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health and the Great American Smokeout on November 19 is the perfect time to try,” she adds. “We will have survival kits for individuals trying to kick the habit or helping others to quit, as well as healthy recipes to help smokers stay focused on eating healthy meals.”

According to the American Cancer Society, tobacco use remains the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States. It is estimated that about 42 million Americans still smoke cigarettes – a little under one in every five adults.

Anyone interested in registering for the turkey drawing can turn in there tobacco products or take the quiz at either the OSF Saint Clare’s or OSF Saint Anthony’s cafeteria from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the Great American Smokeout or the Freedom From Smoking cessation course at OSF Saint Anthony’s starting on January 11, please call 618-465-2264.

