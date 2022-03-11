ST. LOUIS - See St. Louis Union Station in a whole new light this spring during GLOW, a neon-themed event opening Friday, March 11, and continuing through the end of May.

LET'S GLOW PLAY

A variety of neon art installations, perfect for capturing Instagrammable moments, are placed throughout the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. Guests can participate in new hands-on activities and glowing animals -- including coral formations and scorpions that glow under black light -- will be featured. Aquarium team members will explain nature's bioluminescent phenomena as they help guests explore the fun. GLOW is free with Aquarium admission.

Outside on the Union Station Plaza, the St. Louis Wheel will be glowing nightly with millions of colors and patterns. St. Louis Mini Golf will get in on the glow with neon golf balls and glowing flag markets at each of the course's 18 holes. The Fire & Light Show will glow on the Union Station lake every hour throughout the evening. Carnival games are set up on the Plaza for spring and the Soda Fountain diner will offer neon souvenir cups for their to-go shakes.

SQUISHMALLOWS ARE HERE

St. Louis' only dedicated Squishmallow store is now open on the Union Station Plaza. The round and super-soft stuffed animals are the hottest toy trend in America. The huggable stuffies come in an amazing variety of styles and large and small sizes. Each Squishmallow comes with a background story and a unique name. The store is open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

PUPS ON THE PLAZA: PURINA DOG TEAM PERFORMS SUNDAY

Sunday, March 13, the Purina Incredible Dog Team performs outside on the Union Station Plaza at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The free performances will demonstrate canine agility and much more as trainers interact with the audience.

CELEBRATE 314 DAY AT UNION STATION

The 314 Day Citywide Market Crawl comes to Union Station on Sunday, March 13 from noon until 4 p.m. featuring vendors from the Women's Creative at the Aquarium/Midway East exhibit space.

On Monday, March 14 - 314 Day -- The St. Louis Wheel will offer discounted rides ($3.14 off the regular price).

