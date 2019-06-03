Gloria Jarillo is SSP Home Care Aide of the Year recipient
June 3, 2019 1:16 AM June 3, 2019 1:24 AM
ALTON - Senior Services Plus in Alton announced the Home Care Aide of the Year recipient recently.
Shown in the photo are, Shina Robinson, SSP Regional Manager, center Gloria Jarillo, Home Care Aide of the Year recipient, and Kristin Rainey, SSP Office Manager.