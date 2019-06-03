Gloria Jarillo is SSP Home Care Aide of the Year recipient Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Senior Services Plus in Alton announced the Home Care Aide of the Year recipient recently. Article continues after sponsor message Shown in the photo are, Shina Robinson, SSP Regional Manager, center Gloria Jarillo, Home Care Aide of the Year recipient, and Kristin Rainey, SSP Office Manager. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending