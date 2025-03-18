SPRINGFIELD - Returning to the Illinois State Fair for the first time since 2017, Brad Paisley will perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

With three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists.

“Three-peat, Grandstand crowd favorite, Brad Paisley is always welcome at the Illinois State Fair,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “His award-winning songwriting and showmanship are unmatched, and we’re honored to bring him back to our Grandstand.”

In addition to his superstar status, becoming the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles with hits like Whiskey Lullaby, Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area.

“Brad Paisley’s music celebrates family, tradition, and good times — values that align perfectly with what the Fair is all about,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “We’re excited to partner with someone who shares our passion for bringing people together, and we know it’s going to be a night to remember.”

Tickets for Brad Paisley will go on sale Saturday, March 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tier 3 - $55 / Tier 2 - $60 / Tier 1 – $70 / Track - $70 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $125

*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

