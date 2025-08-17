EDWARDSVILLE - The strength of the St. Louis region’s aerospace and aviation sector was front and center at the inaugural Global Aerospace Summit August 13–14, which drew 400+ industry leaders, educators, government officials, workforce development experts and career seekers to the Regency Conference Center in O'Fallon, Ill. The event, presented by the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois in partnership with Madison County, St. Clair County, and Bi-State Development’s St. Louis Regional Freightway, spotlighted the region’s aerospace assets, its potential for continued growth and innovation and various initiatives to grow the workforce, sharing great information and ideas attendees could leverage as participants in this thriving industry.

The Summit opened with exclusive tours of West Star Aviation’s facility in East Alton, Illinois and Southwestern Illinois College’s new Advanced Center for Manufacturing in Belleville, Illinois, offering attendees a firsthand look at the advanced operations and skilled workforce driving the industry forward. On August 14, Colonel Matthew L. Collins, Commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, helped kick off the day, commenting on how impressed he was with the scale and scope of the event and expressing appreciation for the opportunity to share a little about what Scott does worldwide every day in the background as a global power projection platform.

“What I would offer to everyone here is that Scott Air Force Base and the 375th Air Mobility Wing renew our commitment to collaborate with this region, with the representatives here, as we continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the aviation industry.”

More than 200 attendees enjoyed six dynamic panel discussions that explored key themes including workforce development, sustainable aviation, public-private partnerships, education-industry collaboration, government contracting and regional expansion strategies. Panelists shared insights on training initiatives, recruitment efforts by leading aerospace companies expanding in the region, bioeconomy innovations and best practices for engaging with government agencies and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Governor JB Pritzker was one of several state and local officials who spoke at the Summit. “This Summit being here in the Metro East is fitting because of all of what already exists here. Giants like Boeing and Gulfstream and West Star Aviation have made a home here. Scott Air Force Base, my goodness, just down the road, it's a pillar of the community,” said Pritzker. “The aerospace industry is one of the most important for the state. We're putting our shoulder to the wheel to make sure that that's beneficial to you. Everything we're doing is beneficial to the industry and I just want to assure you that it [the industry] is on the rise across the state of Illinois.”

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski stated, “From the manufacturing floor to the airfields, aviation touches communities across my district, creating jobs, driving investment and growing the next generation of aviation workforce right here at home. The aviation sector isn't just about moving people and goods—it's about moving our economy across our state.”

St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern highlighted the remarkable growth of the aerospace and aviation sector in St. Clair County in recent years and the importance of Scott Air Force Base. “We cannot overstate the vital role Scott Air Force Base plays in the nation and as the largest employer in Southwestern Illinois and one of the largest in the region,” Kern said.

Christy George, President and CEO of Intersect Illinois, provided additional insight on the strength of the aerospace industry from a statewide perspective. “The aerospace and defense sector is evolving at unprecedented speed and Illinois stands ready to be the place where that future takes shape,” said George. “So why Illinois for aerospace and defense? The short answer is that Illinois offers one of the nation's most competitive and connected aerospace ecosystems.”

The Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) successfully hosted its Supplier Matchmaking Program as part of the Summit. The program facilitated targeted, one-on-one networking opportunities connecting Illinois manufacturers with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) actively seeking new suppliers. The event fostered high-value business connections, with pre-scheduled, private meetings enabling participants to address immediate sourcing needs while building the foundation for long-term partnerships.

“Supplier Matchmaking isn’t just about introductions—it’s about creating purposeful connections that strengthen supply chains and open new opportunities,” said David Boulay, Ph.D., President of IMEC. “By aligning OEM needs with Illinois manufacturing capabilities, we help both sides achieve results faster and more efficiently.”

Several firms and local airports also took advantage of the opportunity to exhibit at the Summit. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to be a part of this first Global Aerospace Summit,” said John Goldsmith, marketing coordinator at Korte & Luitjohan Contractors, Inc. “Obviously, aerospace is a huge part of our economy in the metro area, and we certainly would like to be a part of that conversation as a general contractor. You figure there’s a lot of opportunities for us to partner with either the airports or some of the other players in the aviation industry—if there’s some construction opportunities there for us, that’s great. We’ve made some fantastic connections here today. It’s been an awesome summit for us and a wonderful event.”

A career fair, hosted in partnership with Scott Air Force Base Military & Family Readiness Center, connected well over 100 job seekers with aerospace employers, opportunities in the military, educational institutions and other firms actively supporting the aerospace and aviation sectors in the St. Louis region.

“Beyond highlighting the entire region’s robust aerospace and defense ecosystem and nationally recognized public-private partnerships, this Summit also opened new doors for collaboration and growth,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multimodal Enterprises for Bi-State Development. “It was a powerful platform for companies, educators, and workforce leaders who want to be part of the future of this vibrant industry sector.”

Tony Fuhrmann, Director of Employment and Training for Madison County, Ill., helped close out the program. “I think it’s become very clear over the past couple of days that the aerospace and aviation industries are thriving in counties throughout Southwestern Illinois and across the bi-state area; and this summit has really helped to underscore the impressive strength of this ecosystem in the St. Louis region. I hope you’ve all had a wonderful two days with us and learned a lot that you can take away to advance your own organizations,” said Fuhrmann.

Kyle Anderson, Executive Director & CEO of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, commented on the success of the inaugural event. “We’re thrilled with the attendance and with the positive feedback received from so many of those who joined us,” said Anderson. “This Summit is firmly established as a premier event in the aviation industry and we look forward to hosting our 2nd Annual Global Aerospace Summit in mid-August 2026.”

To learn more about the Global Aerospace Summit, visit https://leadershipcouncilswil.com/gas2025/