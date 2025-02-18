Our Daily Show Interview! Jodi Ogilvy: Hope Glo Bingo On For February 20th!

EDWARDSVILLE - The Autism Clinic at Hope, a local organization that serves kids and adults on the autism spectrum, will host their annual Glo Bingo fundraiser this week.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, community members are invited to the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville for an evening of Glo Bingo, games, a cash bar and over $1,000 in prizes. Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and students receive $5 off their purchase. All proceeds benefit Hope’s programs and services for individuals with autism.

“Anytime we can get people together to celebrate our mission, we are all for it,” said Jodi Ogilvy, chief communications and development officer with Hope. “We do very, very important work, but we have fun while we’re doing it. Events like this are really a great way for us to showcase that and let our staff let their hair down a little bit, have some fun. It’s a really great time for everyone to come together and support our mission and feel like they’re a part of it, too.”

You must be 18 or older to attend the glo bingo event. Ogilvy encourages people to bring their own snacks and enjoy the cash bar. She promises a fun, high-energy evening.

All proceeds will go to Hope’s programs in the Edwardsville area. In addition to their Hope Autism Clinics for preschool-aged children, the organization also has the Hope Learning Academy, where students from kindergarten through twelfth grade can attend school.

Ogilvy said Hope is also planning to open a diagnostic center in the Metro East/Greater St. Louis area in the next few months. Additionally, they have several vocational programs available for adults.

Ogilvy noted that the Edwardsville community has been “so welcoming” and “so helpful” as Hope has settled into their location, and she is eager to utilize the proceeds from the glo bingo event to help the Edwardsville service area. She said the proceeds will go toward “extra services,” like technology, sensory equipment, arts and crafts supplies and clothing.

She emphasized the importance of Hope’s mission to serve people with autism spectrum disorder and their loved ones.

“We consider ourselves the best advocates for the individuals we serve aside from them and their families,” she explained. “We do everything from just trying to make sure our mission of inclusion is out there, making sure everyone understands that even if an individual has a developmental disability, that doesn’t mean that they can’t be a really great member of the community.”

As Ogilvy and her team prepare for Glo Bingo on Feb. 20, they hope to see many new and familiar faces at the event to celebrate Hope’s mission and raise money for their programs. To buy tickets or learn more about Glo Bingo, click here. For more information about The Autism Clinic at Hope or how to donate, visit their official website at Hope.us.

“No matter when a person comes to us for services, our end goal is that they are going to have a better outcome in their life,” Ogilvy added. “But we’re never taking away that core center of who they are as a person. We celebrate their differences, and we celebrate who they are. We just give them some tools to help them a little bit further in their lives.”

