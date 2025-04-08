ALTON - Centerstone’s Glo Bingo fundraiser will raise money for mental health care in Alton.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Alton VFW, community members are invited to play glo bingo and enjoy raffles, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks, and the VFW will offer a cash bar.

“All the proceeds from the event will go directly back to supporting patient care at Centerstone,” explained Erin Camfield, one of the event organizers. “Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use treatment. There’s a multitude of services that we provide, and all of these proceeds will go back to providing direct care to patients for things that they might need on their mental health wellness journey.”

The fundraiser will raise money for these services. Tickets to the glo bingo fundraiser cost $25 online or $30 at the door, and all proceeds will stay in the Alton community. You can purchase tickets online now.

Attendees must be 18 or older to play. Each round of bingo will have a $100 cash prize.

There are also several raffle and silent auction items available, all donated by the community. Camfield thanked the St. Louis Cardinals, Gorilla Car Wash, Holiday World, St. Louis Six Flags and others for their contributions. Proceeds from ticket sales, the raffles, silent auction and 50/50 drawing will go back to Centerstone.

Located at 2615 Edwards Street in Alton, Centerstone offers a variety of services, including outpatient counseling, psychiatric services, and a crisis response team. They also have a Medication-Assisted Treatment clinic for individuals experiencing substance use disorders. For more information about Centerstone’s work locally, click here.

The proceeds from the glo bingo night will go toward clients’ needs. Centerstone regularly provides coats, bus passes, and other items for clients to improve their wellbeing and help them access services. The organization’s goal is to make sure clients receive the care they need.

“We like to say that we help remove barriers that could impact a person’s treatment plan,” Camfield said. “We even have supported clients who need help with paying a bill, or, if they are finding themselves in a situation where they are unhoused, we might be able to provide short-term temporary housing, usually a hotel stay for a couple nights. When a clinician identifies an area that is impacting a client’s treatment plan, they can reach out to the foundation to request support for that client.”

The glo bingo fundraiser will allow more people to get the support they need. For more information about Centerstone’s glo bingo event, including how to purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about Centerstone’s services, visit their official website at Centerstone.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. For more information about crisis resources in the Riverbend region, including Centerstone, check out this article on RiverBender.com.

