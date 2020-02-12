CHATHAM - Elizabeth Gregurich, principal of Glenwood Intermediate School in Chatham, has been selected as one of six finalists for the 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership – out of 104 nominations statewide.

After 26 years in Illinois school system, Elizabeth understands education from the perspective of a teacher and a principal. For Elizabeth, it was important to find a collective vision from students, staff, families and the community in which to lead from. When faced with a student discipline problem, she sought input from others on ways to improve school culture. And the result? It was a success – Glenwood’s culture has transformed and student discipline has improved as a result of Elizabeth’s approach.

Golden Apple, the leading Illinois nonprofit committed to preparing, honoring and supporting great educators who advance educational opportunities for students, today announced the 2020 finalists for the distinguished Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Leadership, presented in honor of founding Golden Apple board member Stanley C. Golder.

Six Pre-K through 12th-grade principals and heads of schools were selected as 2020 finalists. Leadership award nominations increased 40 percent over last year and were received from 33 counties, with four counties being represented at the finalist stage. This is the seventh year that Golden Apple has recognized exceptional school leaders with the Excellence in Leadership Award and the second year that nominees have been accepted from throughout Illinois.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school, created a culture of inclusivity and delivered dramatic student growth. Fellow educators, students, parents, and community members nominate school leaders for the awards.

"Outstanding school leaders enable teachers and students to reach their full potential, and it is an honor to recognize these finalists for the many ways in which they empower their school communities to thrive," said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple and the first recipient of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership.

"Preparing students for the world of tomorrow requires school leaders who are ambitious in their vision and bold in their pursuit of excellence. Each of the 2020 finalists embodies these ideals."

"Golden Apple's vision is an Illinois in which every student has a highly effective teacher, but the reality is that great teachers do not remain in schools without great school leaders," said Alicia Winckler, Golden Apple CEO. "It is impossible to overstate the transformational impact of school leaders like the 2020 finalists, and we are thrilled to highlight the many ways in which they strengthen the educational experience for all those around them."

In her personal life, Elizabeth and her sister wrote and published Ella & Sebastian, a fictional novel inspired by Elizabeth’s young daughter that struggled and overcame Leukemia.

This link to the 2020 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership Finalists (www.goldenapple.org/celebration) has a list of all six finalists, their schools, etc.

About Golden Apple

Golden Apple's mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence in Illinois, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually; and, these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is an Illinois in which every classroom has a great teacher and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage throughout Illinois. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.

