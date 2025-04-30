BETHALTO — Sophomore Glenn Collins is making a significant impact this track and field season for the Civic Memorial Eagles, earning recognition as a Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month.

Collins has posted impressive personal records in multiple events. On April 14, 2025, at the Jersey Quad Meet, he ran the 400 meters in 52.94 seconds. Two days earlier, at the Norm Armstrong Invite, he achieved a personal best of 1:58.43 in the 800 meters. He continued his strong performances by winning the Madison County Small Schools 800-meter championship on April 28, 2025, in Wood River with a time of 1:59.87.

In addition to his middle-distance events, Collins has recorded a best of 4:39.72 in the 1,600 meters and 11:07.2 in the 3,200 meters. He has also contributed as a key member of the Eagles’ 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Reflecting on his performance at the Norm Armstrong Invite, Collins said, "I went out fast that race and thought, 'I am here and I might as well go for it.'" He added, "My hope is to be consistent under sub 2 minutes for the 800 and maybe place at state."

Collins also expressed a desire to support his team in relay events and aims to qualify for the state meet in one of those competitions.

Civic Memorial head boys track and field coach Jake Peal praised Collins’ potential, noting the depth of his performances this season as a sophomore.

More like this: