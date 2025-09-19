EDWARDSVILLE - The Glen-Ed Pantry has received a $50,000 donation from First Presbyterian Church, and the community is invited to match the donation.

On Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, members of First Presbyterian Church presented Glen-Ed Pantry Executive Director Jane Ahasay with a check for $50,126.08. This money will go toward the pantry’s $3 million capital campaign as they prepare to break ground on a new building. Ahasay noted that the donation will make a major impact on their ability to serve the District #7 community.

“We are supported by the community,” she said. “We don’t run on state grants. We don’t run on federal grants. We’re community-based. It is neighbors feeding neighbors. It’s a beautiful, wonderful, generous community, and we are grateful for all the support that they provide us to feed the hungry.

First Presbyterian Church has collaborated with the Glen-Ed Pantry for decades. Many of their members regularly volunteer with the pantry.

From June to August, the church did “a special fundraising effort” to raise money for the pantry, explained Reverend John Hembruch. Congregation members donated over $25,000, and the church matched the donation.

“Early in the year, we began to struggle with the reality that our government support of basic needs was going to be leaner, and we came up with the idea of jumping on board with the Glen-Ed Pantry’s capital campaign,” Hembruch said. “I think there's a general impression that Edwardsville and Glen Carbon is a wealthy community in Madison County. I think it’s important for everyone to realize that there is poverty in any community, no matter the label that’s on it. We can find pockets of poverty. That’s important for everyone to know, that it’s there.”

First Presbyterian Church members Eric Voss, Donna Crider and Jane Griffin expressed their excitement to help the pantry. Voss, who also serves on the pantry’s board, noted that they are always looking for volunteers to sort food, organize the pantry’s Second Chance resale shop, and deliver food to those who cannot travel to the pantry.

Crider encouraged other community organizations to get involved to help the pantry’s capital campaign.

“Our goal for this, it’s nice to have the recognition, but we hope it inspires other churches and other organizations to do something similar,” she said.



Ahasay explained that the plans for the new pantry include a commercial kitchen, a private office, a meeting room, and public restrooms, none of which the pantry currently has. The new building will also have a pitched roof so they can eventually install solar panels. Ahasay emphasized that their goal is to be “sustainable.”

“This is going to be truly so, so helpful, and you’ll be starting to see changes coming soon,” she added. “We’re trying to be very sustainable, very long-term, low-maintenance to no maintenance. Hunger is not going away. We’ve been in this business for 45 years. We’re going to be in it another 45–50 years or longer. Let’s make it last and be able to serve.”

For more information about the Glen-Ed Pantry and how you can support them or access their services, visit their official website at GlenEdPantry.org.

