EDWARDSVILLE - The Glen-Ed Food Pantry is preparing for a surge in demand as many local families may experience disruptions to their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits beginning in November. The potential interruption is tied to the ongoing federal government shutdown, which has delayed funding for SNAP, as well as new rule changes that make it more difficult for some individuals to qualify or remain eligible for benefits.

“These changes couldn’t come at a more difficult time,” said Jane Ahasay, executive director of the Glen-Ed Food Pantry. “As families head into the holiday season, already a period of increased financial stress, many are facing uncertainty about how they’ll afford groceries. We’re doing everything we can to ensure no one in our community goes hungry.”

The pantry expects to see a significant rise in both existing and new clients as a result of these federal changes. Current SNAP recipients may experience reduced or delayed benefits, while others who have previously relied solely on SNAP assistance may now need additional help to feed their families. To meet this anticipated demand, the Glen-Ed Food Pantry is increasing its food supplies, adjusting service operations, and calling on the community for support through donations of food, funds, and volunteer time.

At the same time, the pantry is in the midst of a $3 million capital campaign to construct its first permanent facility, a larger, more efficient building that will allow the organization to better serve the growing number of families in need. The new space will expand food storage capacity, improve accessibility, and include areas for education and outreach.

“This moment underscores exactly why a new, permanent facility is so important,” said Libby Levin, President, Glen-Ed Pantry Board. “The need in our community is growing, and we must have the space and resources to meet it, both now and in the future.”

The pantry is encouraging local businesses, civic organizations, and individuals to step forward and help offset the impact of these SNAP changes. Donations of both food and cash are urgently needed to ensure shelves remain stocked through the holiday season. In particular, the pantry is seeking protein-rich foods such as canned meats, peanut butter, and frozen turkey breasts, as well as Thanksgiving staples like stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy, and canned vegetables.

“Every donation, whether it’s one turkey, a few cans of soup, or a financial contribution—helps us serve more families during this critical time,” Ahasay said. “The generosity of this community has always been our greatest strength.”

The Glen-Ed Food Pantry has served the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area since 1980, providing food, clothing, and essential household items to thousands of families each year. Donations to support the pantry’s daily operations or its capital campaign can be made online at glenedpantry.org or dropped off at 125 5th Ave, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025.

For more information or to learn how to help, please contact (618) 656-7506.

Background: Why SNAP Benefits May Be Interrupted

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is a federally funded program that provides grocery assistance to low-income families. Because the federal government has not yet passed a full funding bill for the new fiscal year, the current government shutdown has delayed federal payments that fund SNAP benefits. If the shutdown continues, benefits that are typically distributed in November may be reduced, delayed, or temporarily suspended.

At the same time, new federal rule changes taking effect in November expand work and training requirements for certain adults, making it harder for some to qualify or maintain eligibility. Together, these changes are expected to impact thousands of Illinois families—many of whom rely on SNAP to meet their basic nutritional needs. Local food pantries like Glen-Ed Pantry are preparing to fill the gap for families who may face food insecurity as a result.

