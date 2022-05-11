EDWARDSVILLE – The Glen-Ed Food Pantry is eager to invite the community to support their inaugural Appetizer Hop fundraising event this Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 1 PM to 4 PM, with a special happy hour hosted by the event sponsor, 1818 Chophouse, from 4 PM to 5 PM.

This unique fundraising opportunity is like nothing the area has hosted before and is located partly in one of the community's hottest new areas, Trace on the Parkway. Top Sponsor, Blue Violet, is the latest restaurant to open its doors in Trace on the Parkway. Doc’s Smokehouse and Goshen Coffee, also located in Trace on the Parkway, will be participating. Across Route 157 at University Pointe II, other restaurants participating in the Appetizer Hop include Wang Gang, Chappy's, Seoiu Sushi, and Bella Milano.

Each participating restaurant will have an appetizer/drink special exclusively for ticketed participants. Funds from this event will aid the nonprofit's mission to work with the community to provide food and services with dignity and respect to those in need. "We are very excited about this new event, which will showcase the unique restaurants and boutiques in our community and help us continue serving the needs of over 200 local families a month," said board president Pam Harrison.

Registrants will also receive a chance to win prizes during the exclusive happy hour. Those prizes include over $500 worth of gift cards from Blue Violet, MOD on Trend, Annie’s Frozen Custard; plus specialty items from Water Sweets Soap Company and Loverly Clothing & Textiles. Local 618 is gifting two tickets to a lucky winner to attend the event.

Tickets to the hop are $25 and can be purchased at the Glen-Ed Pantry website, www.glenedpantry.org and on their Facebook page. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event at the registration tent or any of the participating venues.

