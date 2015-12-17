Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (A.S.A.P.) and Glen Ed Pantry to benefit from proceeds of this year’s event

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention have partnered to bring the community the 13th Annual Glen-Ed Last Night Celebration! It will be held December 31, 2015 from 6 to 10 PM at the new YMCA – Meyer Center, doors open at 6pm. All proceeds will be donated to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), A.S.A.P (Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention) and the Glen Ed Pantry.

The Glen-Ed Last Night event is a “fun for the entire family” New Year’s Eve Celebration! There is literally something for every age group! The event will feature inflatables, games, music, food & beverage, and a live DJ. There will be balloon artists, rock wall climbing, free skating, bingo, and much more! This year’s party will also include a special balloon drop celebration at 10 pm, door prizes, and a raffle with some great prizes! Last year’s event raised close to $10,000 for local charities.

Over the past twelve years this event has raised over $110,000 for charities such as Faith in Action, Women’s Christian Center, Glen Ed Pantry, YMCA, Habitat for Humanity, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention. The event has truly become a staple of the community and we thank all of our sponsors and past attendees for making it such a success.

Our local business community continues to embrace the Glen-Ed Last Night celebration as well. This year’s $500 presenting sponsors include:

Edwardsville Wrestling Club

Schiber Trucking

Steve Ellsworth State Farm Insurance

Brickman Orthodontics

Goldenberg, Heller, Antognoli & Rowland, P.C.

The Bank of Edwardsville

RP Lumber & Prudential One Real Estate

Heepke Farms

Goshen Rotary

Article continues after sponsor message

Metro Community Church

Junior Service Club of Edwardsville / Glen Carbon

Schwartz & Westerhold Families

Rick Marteeny State Farm Insurance

Eden United Church of Christ

Edwardsville Intelligencer

Fizz Co. Creative

Minuteman Press

YMCA of Edwardsville

Edison’s Entertainment Complex

We thank all of our other supporting, patron and church sponsors as well.

“What started as a small idea for some fun on New Years has blossomed into a community tradition that benefits some amazing local charities. I have a special appreciation for all of our community sponsors, our volunteers, and the YMCA who continue to support and sacrifice to make this event a reality every year,” Rick Marteeny, Co- Chairman of the event, shared.

Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased in advance by visiting either YMCA location (Esic Center or Meyer Center). Children under three are free. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event. Those wishing to make a donation or to sponsor the event may contact Rick Marteeny at 618-977-9570. Should you know a family that may not be able to afford to attend the event, several of our sponsors have donated tickets that can be distributed so please contact us to make arrangements. Learn more about the event by visiting www.glenedlastnight.com.

More like this: