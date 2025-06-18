DeKALB, Ill. - Northern Illinois University announces its spring 2025 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Students from the Riverbend area who achieved this honor include:

Rylie Dodd, of Glen Carbon, IL, who is majoring in Health Sciences-General. Dodd is a graduate of Edwardsville Senior High School.

About Northern Illinois University

Northern Illinois University is a student-centered, nationally recognized public research university with a global network of nearly 260,000 alumni. With expertise that benefits its region, the country and the world, NIU offers more than 170 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs across seven colleges: Business, Education, Engineering and Engineering Technology, Health and Human Sciences, Law, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts. Through its main campus in DeKalb and education centers for students and working professionals in Naperville and Rockford, NIU serves a diverse and international student body of over 15,400. The 16 NIU Huskies Division I athletic teams compete in the Mid-American Conference. For more information, visit NIU.edu.

