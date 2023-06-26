Glen Carbon's Ryan Hicks Is On Sam Houston State U. Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. Article continues after sponsor message The university would like to recognize the following area student for earning the honor for the Spring 2023 semester. Glen Carbon's Ryan Hicks. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending