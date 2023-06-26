HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The students listed on the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.

The university would like to recognize the following area student for earning the honor for the Spring 2023 semester.

Glen Carbon's Ryan Hicks.

 