GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon officials and representatives from The Staenberg Group came out to Orchard Town Center to dedicate a new greenspace and art showcase.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, community members gathered at a greenspace area near Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Orchard Town Center complex in Glen Carbon for a dedication ceremony. The greenspace will be a spot for tenants and community members to utilize, and there are 15 pieces of art currently installed in the space to add to its vibrancy.

“We want to be good community partners. We want to give back,” said Michael Staenberg with The Staenberg Group.

Staenberg and Tim Lowe, The Staenberg Group’s Senior Vice President of Development, explained that they made the decision to build Orchard Town Center in Glen Carbon out of respect for the community. As they completed phase one of the project, many businesses and restaurants have been built, with plans to welcome more in the future.

Staenberg is especially proud of the greenspace in the corner of the complex, near Dick’s Sporting Goods. Lowe expressed The Staenberg Group’s intentions to provide a community space for people to spend time, access the MCT trails and showcase art.

“Michael has a strategy that is giving back to the communities that support you. It’s a really important part of the overall project,” Lowe said. “This park area is an example. This park area was created to try to create something unique and different at Orchard Town Center, to provide access to the trail but also a gathering space and entertainment space, a place where you can have activities. Michael is also extremely passionate about art, and as part of that, Michael has created an art program for Orchard Town Center.”

There are 15 pieces of art near this greenspace, with plans to install 20–30 more works as construction in the complex progresses. Staenberg said the art installation will depend on how the community utilizes the greenspace and what pieces seem to fit best.

“I have to see how it flows, how people use it,” he said. “I buy a lot of different pieces. I buy it, and then I have to think about where to put it.”

Staenberg and Lowe emphasized their interest in giving back to the Glen Carbon community by supporting local artists and providing a unique park area within the Orchard Town Center.

Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus also expressed his appreciation for The Staenberg Group and their commitment to doing right by the Village of Glen Carbon. He noted his excitement to watch Orchard Town Center continue to develop.

“In Glen Carbon, parks are important to us. Shared use paths are important to us. Our trails are important to us, greenspaces. So what we wanted to do, instead of just having a development that’s just a blank parking lot, we wanted to make it better,” Marcus said. “It’s going to be fantastic. The sculptures and art installations you see were thoughtfully curated by Michael, enhancing aesthetics and really setting the development apart from other developments in town. We want to ensure that Orchard Town Center reflects the balance that Glen Carbon is trying to achieve, growing commercially, being progressive, but also staying true to its roots where this is a place for people to gather, hang out and have fun.”

