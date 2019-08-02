ROMEOVILLE - Miriah A. Harris of Glen Carbon, IL., was named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2019 Spring Semester. Harris is studying Theology at Lewis University.

More than 1,500 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2019 Spring Semester.

To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.

