GLEN CARBON – The Glen Carbon Heritage Museum has partnered with the Glen Carbon Centennial Library to offer a speaker presentation by Charlene Blair, titled "Philately: Charlene Blair's Journey," on Sat., Aug. 17 at 2 pm. This free event is open to the public and will be held at the Heritage Museum, located at 124 School Street, Glen Carbon. The Glen Carbon Heritage Museum is also presenting the "Cover to Cover" exhibition curated by Charlene Blair that is currently on display at the museum.

Blair started collecting stamps in the early 1990s, specifically ones featuring African Americans. The Black Heritage collection is the most popular series amongst post offices, honoring African Americans that have a wide-variety of backgrounds and community influences. As a collector and exhibitor, Blair has hundreds of stamps in her collection. During her speaker presentation, Blair will share extensive knowledge of her collection, its historical relevance and give an overview of her stamp collection hobby that has grown into much more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Samantha Doolin, museum coordinator, is excited about this unique program and stamp collection. “Charlene Blair’s journey in becoming an award-winning exhibitor of stamps will be beneficial for anyone wanting to know how to enhance their own personal collections,” said Doolin. She went on to say, “The history behind the stamp’s artists, people on the stamps and their influence on our society is also extremely intriguing and educational.”

The Heritage Museum partnered with the Glen Carbon Library and the National Museum of African Americans on Stamps for this event. It is free but you are encouraged to register through the Glen Carbon library's website at: https://events.getlocalhop.com/philately-charlene-blairs-journey-stamp-collecting-and-exhibition/event/THukQhZaDY/. Please direct any questions to Samantha Doolin at (618) 288-7271.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about the Heritage Museum or Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov.