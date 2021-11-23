GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, IL, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says the eye condition commonly known as double vision or diplopia can present itself in a myriad of ways and should be treated as soon as possible by a healthcare professional.

Symptoms of double vision can include viewing images that seem to move around or stack themselves, appearing twice either on top, below, or to the side of each other. Objects can also appear to be foggy, hazy, or even frosty.

Dr. Steinhauer said a variety of health issues can cause double vision. These can include high blood pressure, a brain tumor, concussion, or stroke. Diseases such as MS, Parkinson’s, Myasthenia Gravis, and Graves can also bring about the condition. Certain types of medications may also be at the root cause of vision impairment.

As detailed in her YouTube video, How Vision Therapy Helps With Double Vision, Dr. Steinhauer said the condition can become a true safety hazard for both children and adults. “If left untreated you can have difficulty reading, walking upstairs, and even driving. It can impact a child’s performance in school. It can begin as annoying but become extremely dangerous,” said Dr. Steinhauer.

Practices like Vision For Life and Success can help discover visual causes of diplopia. A complete vision exam can reveal if double vision is impacting one or both eyes. Treatments can be custom designed as part of a vision therapy program to realign binocularity to normal viewing patterns.

Specific non-invasive rehabilitation tools can be used to diminish or eliminate diplopia due to brain trauma or binocular dysfunction. Treatment can include photosyntonics or light therapy. In many instances the brain can be retrained to provide more singular, binocular vision. All can be done without the use of prescription medication.

“Customized vision therapy can be reinforced using repetition and integration with motor and cognitive skills. The program can improve one’s vision and offers higher success rates than eye surgery or patching without the therapy,” Dr. Steinhauer added.

“In all vision therapy can help increase reading speeds and comprehension, provide more comfort and reduce or totally eliminate the symptoms of seeing double. The earlier you contact your eye care professional and begin a vision therapy program the sooner you will feel like yourself again.”

For more information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com

ABOUT DR. JULIE STEINHAUER

Dr. Steinhauer, now in her 20th year of practice, is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board certified in vision development as a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Steinhauer is a member of the Illinois Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, College of Optometrists in Vision Development, Optometric Extension Program, the College of Syntonic Optometry, and the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

