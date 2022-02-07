GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says syntonics (the use of light therapy) should be utilized in any customized vision therapy program to help patients recover from the loss of eyesight due to a brain-related injury or other conditions impacting binocular vision.

Syntonics utilizes eyewear, similar to 3D-looking glasses, with various colored lenses. The lenses can include one of 25 syntonic filters each playing a specific role for various functions such as first calming the brain after trauma, and/or retraining the eye and brain connection to regain as much visual field as possible

Dr. Steinhauer says syntonics has proven to be highly effective for patients seeking to regain vision after a stroke and for those with binocular vision disorders such as convergence insufficiency, strabismus and amblyopia (lazy eye).

“Syntonics can help balance the brain, create stability for the neurological system, and trigger muscles around the eye to help generate proper eye alignment,” said Dr. Steinhauer. “It can also speed up the ability to process visual information, and reduce and reverse your lens prescription.”

As detailed in her video, Why Do We Use Syntonics In Vision Therapy? - YouTube, Dr. Steinhauer adds, “Syntonics yields faster results in improvements of eyesight. When used in combination with other conventional vision therapy protocols it can give patients a leg up in vision healing and correction. Syntonics also provides a more lasting change for the brain because photosyntonics light therapy actually rewires it.”

Practices such as Vision For Life and Success incorporate syntonics into each custom vision therapy program. Totally non-invasive, syntonics can provide quicker results with long term transformation of visual disorders. The office also offers traditional visual therapy for both children and adults. Treatment is available both in-office and remotely. For more information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com.

ABOUT DR. JULIE STEINHAUER

Dr. Steinhauer, now in her 21st year of practice, is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board certified in vision development as a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Steinhauer is a member of the Illinois Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, College of Optometrists in Vision Development, Optometric Extension Program, the College of Syntonic Optometry, and the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

