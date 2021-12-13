GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says a virus or fever can sometimes cause a child to suddenly have an eye turn or a condition called strabismus, impacting the ability to properly align their eyes together.

Parents may realize that a child’s eye may be turning inwards, outwards, or upwards. This can occur as a result of an ear infection, high fever, or viral condition. The result can lead to issues with unclear or double images and impact the child’s binocular vision.

If left untreated in infants, strabismus can cause amblyopia or lazy eye, decreasing vision and even permanent vision loss.

Dr. Steinhauer, as detailed in her YouTube video, Can A Virus Cause Strabismus, said parents who witness a child’s eye turn should first visit a pediatrician to ensure the child’s overall health is normal and no other medical conditions exist.

“It’s important to rule out highly serious issues like a brain tumor or other condition. Once the child’s overall health is found to be functioning normally, and they are still showing signs of an eye turn, they should visit a specialized vision practice to help them realign visual images to more normal viewing patterns,” said Dr. Steinhauer.

According to Dr. Steinhauer, a specialized vision therapy program, like those offered at Vision For Life and Success, can help retrain the brain to deal with the impact of strabismus. “This is often accomplished with the help of photosyntonics or light therapy. As part of a customized approach, the brain can be taught to work in sync with the muscles of the eyes, provide better depth and perception, and return vision to normal binocular functionality.”

All of the rehabilitation tools provided by Dr. Steinhauer are non-invasive and done without the use of prescription medicine.

“The goal is to help the child improve their vision following any type of viral condition that causes strabismus. The right therapeutic program can accomplish that and do so as quickly as possible.”

For more information visit https://visionforlifeworks.com

ABOUT DR. JULIE STEINHAUER

Dr. Steinhauer, now in her 20th year of practice, is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board certified in vision development as a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Steinhauer is a member of the Illinois Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, College of Optometrists in Vision Development, Optometric Extension Program, the College of Syntonic Optometry, and the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

