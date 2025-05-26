DUBUQUE, Iowa - This spring, the University of Dubuque celebrated the academic accomplishments of undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students with two commencement ceremonies on campus. A Glen Carbon woman graduated in one of the ceremonies.

The University of Dubuque Spring Commencement was held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025, in the Chlapaty Recreation and Wellness Center. The University of Dubuque Theological Seminary Commencement was held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Blades Chapel, Blades Hall.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, HONORS

Glen Carbon, IL

Sasha Daughrity, Bachelor of Science

