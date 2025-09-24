



GLEN CARBON – The future Meijer location in Glen Carbon’s Orchard Town Center will have another year to be built after village trustees approved a third extension of the grocery store’s site plan.

Village Board members unanimously approved a resolution granting a one-year extension for the Meijer site plan, extending the plan to October of 2026. Erika Heil, director of Community Development, explained at Tuesday’s meeting that site plans are only “good for one year” in Glen Carbon, meaning the previous plans were set to expire in October of 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

This comes after the board previously voted in 2023 to extend the store’s site plan to 2024, then voted in 2024 to extend the site plan again into 2025. Heil stated in 2024 that Meijer had “begun work in earnest addressing the mine remediation issues that must be resolved prior to moving forward with the site plan.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, Heil said mine remediation work at the site has been completed. A grading plan submitted by site developers was also recently approved, which Heil said will be a bit unusual from most due to the size of the building; pillars will need to be installed in the building’s parking lot to help support the foundation of the building itself.

Heil said after meeting regularly with site developers, she anticipates the grading plan to be implemented this fall with building plans expected be prepared by late spring 2026.

More like this: