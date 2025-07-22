GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon Village Board members are set to consider a study to explore the feasibility of expanding and upgrading the village’s police station.

The Glen Carbon Police Department aims to partner with FGM Architects Inc. on an agreement “to perform a feasibility study for expansion of the police department,” according to a memo from Police Chief Todd Link to village officials.

Under the current proposal from FGM, the full scope of the project would include the following upgrades:

The Police Department’s locker rooms and restroom facilities would be expanded, allowing for separate accommodations for men and women. Additional lockers would also be installed to meet future staffing demands as “the current number of lockers is insufficient.”

Article continues after sponsor message The fitness room may be relocated as part of a building addition into the existing courtyard, as the facility’s current fitness room reportedly “lacks sufficient space for gym equipment.”

Redesign plans for the department’s administration office suite would call for an additional restroom and extra offices to accommodate command staff.

Underutilized rooms in the booking and intake area will be studied to determine their ability to be repurposed into office space.

While design work on the project would start in August of 2025 upon the agreement’s approval, an exact project schedule and budget have not yet been established – both would be developed as the study progresses.

Trustees are set to consider this and other items at their meeting on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

