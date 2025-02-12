GLEN CARBON – Two street improvement projects are moving forward in Glen Carbon after receiving unanimous Village Board approval on Tuesday.

Trustees voted 6-0 to approve two contracts with TWM, Inc. for separate street improvement projects.

The first project, consisting of two phases, involves storm sewer replacement on South Main Street at an estimated cost of $197,800. Phase 1 will span the covered bridge on South Main Street to School Street, while Phase 2 will extend from School Street to Glen Crossing Road.

During Phase 1, all inlets and storm sewers will be replaced, with the street itself being patched as necessary. Once both Phases 1 and 2 have concluded, the village plans to apply for the Surface Transportation Program.

The second project calls for improvements to Forest Ridge Court, including the replacement of existing curbs and gutters and the installment of a new asphalt section.

The Forest Ridge Court project is estimated to cost a total of $98,300. It would span the entirety of Forest Ridge Court, from Glen Crossing Road to the end of the cul-de-sac.

Both contracts with TWM, Inc. for the South Main Street storm sewer replacement and Forest Ridge Court improvement projects were unanimously approved by the Village Board.

