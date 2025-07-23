GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon Village Board members on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, approved an agreement to look into expanding and renovating the village’s Police Department.

Police Chief Todd Link shared more about the department’s expansion plans at this week’s Village Board meeting.

“The police department would like to pursue an agreement with FGM Architects to perform a feasibility study for expansion and upgrades to the police department,” Link said. “The cost would not exceed $20,000 and we would pay for this out of our seized assets.”

With the board’s approval, the feasibility study willstart in August of 2025 and will “explore options for upgrading, expanding, and renovating the current PD floor plan,” Link said. As previously reported on Riverbender.com, the full scope of the project includes the following under the current proposal from FGM Architects:

The Police Department’s locker rooms and restroom facilities would be expanded, allowing for separate accommodations for men and women. Additional lockers would also be installed to meet future staffing demands as “the current number of lockers is insufficient.”

The fitness room may be relocated as part of a building addition into the existing courtyard, as the facility’s current fitness room reportedly “lacks sufficient space for gym equipment.”

Redesign plans for the department's administration office suite would call for an additional restroom and extra offices to accommodate command staff.

Underutilized rooms in the booking and intake area would be studied to determine their ability to be repurposed into office space.

In other police-related business, village trustees also approved a service agreement with Utilitra for the department’s License Plate Recognition (LPR) camera system. Link said the agreement will cover “preventative maintenance and firmware upgrades over time” for each of the department’s LPR cameras.

“Glen Carbon PD currently has five LPRs in three different locations throughout the village,” Link said. “We will expand those over time.”

He added that this service agreement is specifically intended for law enforcement agencies with Utilitra-installed systems, which are connected to the regional Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) LPR System.

The initial service cost will total $2,100 for all five cameras, with an annual cost of $1,800 thereafter. Any LPR cameras installed in the future will also be added to this service agreement going forward.

Both items were approved unanimously, paving the way for the LPR camera agreement and police department expansion study to continue ahead.

