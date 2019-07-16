GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon has made a declaration that the Glen Carbon Police Department, Community Room, at 149 N. Main will be open as a Mass Care Cooling Shelter from noon Wednesday, July 17, to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

In addition, the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at 198 S Main St in Glen Carbon will operate as a cooling center during its normal business hours:

Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday - 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

If further information or assistance is needed, contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.

