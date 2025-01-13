GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon trustees will consider purchasing two new squad cars for the Glen Carbon Police Department as part of a series of police-related agenda items for their next meeting.

On the Village Board agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, is the purchase of two 2025 Ford Explorer Interceptors for a total of $96,426.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both cars will be sourced from Lou Fusz Ford of Chesterfield, Mo., and will be designated as Units #59 and #60 amongst the department’s fleet.

Not included in that estimate is the cost of “upfitting” both vehicles with police equipment. A separate but related resolution, which also appears on Tuesday’s agenda, calls for $35,178 to cover the upfitting costs from VIP Commercial upfitting. This total includes lights, sirens, Axon cameras, and various other police equipment.

Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for the latest coverage on this and other items facing consideration from the Glen Carbon Village Board.

More like this: