GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon trustees on Tuesday agreed to seek grant funds for the third and final phase of a major shared use path project, with construction on the initial two phases set to begin in 2025.

The full scope of the project involves the installation of a shared-use path along the southeast side of Glen Carbon Road. As previously reported on Riverbender.com, the new path will eventually connect Schon Park and Route 159 at an overall estimated cost of $1.8 million for all three phases.

Article continues after sponsor message

While the entire path will eventually extend from Mark Trail Drive to Troy Road, this third phase specifically encompasses the area between Mark Trail Drive and Illinois Route 159, which is set to be built last. Phase 1 will extend from Schon Park to just past Lakewood Drive, while Phase 2 will begin at Lakewood Drive and extend to Mark Trail Drive.

The cost of the work to be completed in Phase 3 is estimated at $725,000, but 80% of that cost would be covered by a Public Transportation Enhancement Capital Assistance Grant if the village’s application is approved. If the grant is awarded, the village has agreed to provide 20% of the award amount in matching funds, as Public Works Director Scott Slemer explained at this week’s Village Board meeting.

The first two phases of the shared use path project are currently set to be built in 2025. If Glen Carbon’s grant application is approved, Slemer estimates the project’s final phase will be completed in 2027.

More like this: