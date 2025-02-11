GLEN CARBON – The Glen Carbon Road shared use path project is getting closer to construction as the village seeks additional funding for Phase 1.

At Tuesday’s Village Board meeting, Public Works Director Scott Slemer said construction may start this summer.

“We’re one step closer to getting this built,” Slemer said. “This project is anticipated to bid on the March letting, it should be under construction by June of 2025, and the extents of this phase are Schon Poark to the Lakewood Estates subdivision.”

Phase 1 improvements will span 0.28 miles of Glen Carbon Road from Oakdale Lake Drive to Lakewood Drive. The project’s second phase would extend the shared use path from Lakewood Drive to Mark Trail Drive. Once fully completed, the path will connect Schon Park and Route 159.

Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a joint funding agreement for federally funded construction between the village and IDOT for the project’s first phase.

According to the agreement, the overall Phase 1 project cost totals $1,137,606, of which $852,152 will be funded by the state. $284,554 would come from the village.

Slemer explained that while the funds are technically federal, they ultimately go through the State of Illinois. He said IDOT will handle the bidding process and, thanks to secured grant funds, the village will only be responsible for a small amount of the overall cost.

“This ultimately ends up getting bid through [IDOT], so they pay for everything – and it usually takes a couple years – but then they will ultimately bill us for our portion,” he said. “The majority of that funding has been from a grant that we’ve already received; we’re responsible for a small portion of that.”

In 2023, the Village Board agreed to let the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) handle right-of-way and design engineering services on the project’s first phase. By spring of 2024, Phase 1 design engineering services had been completed, and TWM, Inc. was chosen to develop construction plans for Phase 2.

See our previous coverage of items approved related to Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Glen Carbon Road shared use path project on Riverbender.com.

